Calum Scott and brother Sandy among Scottish qualifiers in Amateur Championship

It was mission accomplished for the second year running in The R&A event for Scott as he followed an opening two-under 70 at St Annes Old Links with a one-under 69 at Royal Lytham.

He progressed to the match-play phase, which starts on Wednesday, as the 16th seed as a total of 79 players advanced after the cut fell at one-over.

Scott’s older brother, Sandy, joined his sibling in passing the 36-hole qualifying test after carding a second successive 70.

Nairn's Calum Scott, who attends Texas Tech, is through to the knock-out stage in The Amateur Championship for the second year running. Picture: Texas Tech

He finished alongside Jamie Roberts on two-under after the Muckhart man, having opened with a best-of-the-day 66 at Royal Lytham on Monday, had to settle for a 74 at St Annes Old Links.

Late in the day, Scottish champion Angus Carrick and Connor Wilson, the player he beat in the final to land that title at Murcar Links, also secured spots in the head-to-head contests.

Carrick carded a 68 at Royal Lytham while Wilson signed for the same score at St Annes Old Links.

South African Jonathan Broomhead produced an eagle-birdie finish in the late evening sun to emerge as leading qualifier.

In glorious conditions in Lancashire, Broomhead’s four-under-par 68 at St Annes Old Links saw him post a total of seven-under 135.

It was the same mark as Englishman Barclay Brown, but Broomhead sealed top spot among the 288-man international field by virtue of card countback using the last six holes on both courses.

John Gough, winner of the Lytham Trophy this year, is also safely into the match play after finishing on three-under.

Last year’s runner-up at Nairn, Monty Scowsill also bravely battled to a qualifying place. Having been seven-over on the 14th tee at Royal Lytham & St Annes on Monday, he responded to post a level par score for his 36 holes.