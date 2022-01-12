Calum Hill still being bothered by injury from insect bite

Calum Hill in action during the Open de Espana at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in mid-October - the last time he was able to complete four rounds. Picture: Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images.

Hill, who landed his maiden European Tour win in the Cazoo Classic last year, has been forced to withdraw from next week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links.

The news was broken by the 27-year-old’s management company, Bounce Sport, on social media ahead of the Rolex Series event with reference to a “continued niggling leg injury”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The problem has stemmed from an insect bite Hill suffered towards the end of last season, soon after he’d finished in the top 20 in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on home soil.

He was forced to withdraw after the opening round of the Portugal Masters in early November before suffering the same fate a fortnight later in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

As a consequence, he finished 32nd in the Race to Dubai, agonisingly missing out on securing a spot in the 150th Open at St Andrews this year.

Hill had hoped some time off in December would have allowed the problem to clear up in time for the $8 million Abu Dhabi event.

But the fact he has made the decision to pull out more than a week in advance is a clear sign that the Gleneagles-attached player is still feeling far from comfortable.

His withdrawal leaves 10 Scots in the line up at Yas Links - Bob MacIntyre, Stephen Gallacher, Grant Forrest, Colin Montgomerie, Richie Ramsay, David Law, Connor Syme, Scott Jamieson, Marc Warren and David Drysdale.