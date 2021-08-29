Calum Hill shines in Switzerland with top-ten finish at Omega European Masters

Calum Hill shot a final-round 66.

The 26-year-old, who recently won the Cazoo Classic, carded a final-day 66 to finish four shots behind eventual winner Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark.

Fellow Scot Scott Jamieson finished tied 47th in Crans-sur-Sierre, but Grant Forrest and Richie Ramsay failed to make the cut.

It was a dramatic end in Crans-sur-Sierre, with Austria's Bernd Wiesberger seeibf a ninth European Tour title and potentially a Ryder Cup debut slip through his fingers.

Wiesberger held a one-shot lead with one hole to play, only to run up a double-bogey six and finish a shot behind Hojgaard, who had set the clubhouse target after a flawless 63.

A second victory of the season would have taken Wiesberger into the automatic qualifying places for Europe's Ryder Cup team, with just two events remaining before Padraig Harrington's team is finalised.

The 35-year-old began the day three shots off the lead and was still two behind Ross McGowan with seven holes to play, but birdied the 12th and eagled the 14th to open up a two-shot lead.

A bogey on the 15th was swiftly followed by a birdie on the next to restore Wiesberger's two-shot lead, before Hojgaard birdied the 18th to complete his last six holes in five under and pile on the pressure.

The pressure proved too much for Wiesberger to handle, a pushed tee shot into a fairway bunker on the last followed by a mishit approach into the pond surrounding the green.

Following a penalty drop Wiesberger hit a poor pitch on to the green and was unable to hole from 35 feet for a bogey to force a play-off.