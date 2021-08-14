Calum Hill sets up another chance to land maiden European Tour triumph

Calum Hill chats to his caddie during the third round of the Cazoo Classic at the London Golf Club in West Kingsdown. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The 26-year-old, who led by two shots with 10 holes to play before losing out to compatriot Grant Forrest in the Hero Open in St Andrews last weekend, has wasted no time setting up his next opportunity to land a maiden European Tour win.

On the back of a career-best 10-under-par 62, Dane Rasmus Hojgaard holds a three-shot lead on 14-under, but Hill is one of his closest challengers along with Englishman Jordan Smith.

David Drysdale, also seeking a first win on the main tour, and Richie Ramsay both sit two shots further back after matching 67s in the penultimate circuit.

“I am hitting the ball nicely and played really nice golf today, so I am very happy,” said Hill after carding two birdies in a 70 and second successive bogey-free effort. “My misses today were in really good spots, so the game is in good shape.”

Drysdale and Ramsay also enjoyed a bogey-free day, with the former enjoying a run of events that started in Wales before moving to Northern Ireland then Scotland and now on to England.

“I’m loving this ‘Swing’ as (wife/caddie) Vicky and I have done all four weeks in the car driving,” said the Cockburnspath man.

“We’re not in a hurry to get anywhere, so we’re just been chilling out on a Monday driving halfway or so to a tournament then completing the trip the next morning.

“That’s been nice instead of having to go through an airport all the time.”

