Calum Hill set for Cazoo Classic title defence at Hillside

Calum Hill poses with the Cazoo Classic trophy after his win in last year's inaugural event at the London Golf Club in West Kingsdown. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The Southport venue has been confirmed as the host venue for the DP World Tour event on 21-24 July - the week after The 150th Open at St Andrews.

It follows a successful staging of the 2019 Betfred British Masters, which was hosted by Tommy Fleetwood, at the highly-rated Fred Hawtree-designed course.

Hill landed hs maiden main tour win as he pipped Frenchman Alexander Levy in last year’s inaugural Cazoo Classic at London Golf Club.

Hillide in Southport will stage the 2022 edition of the Cazoo Classic in July. Picture: David Cannon/Getty Images.

This year’s event will be part of a brilliant summer of golf in Great Britain, starting with the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

That is followed by The Open at St Andrews, with the Cazoo Classic taking place at the same time as the Senior Open presented by Rolex at Gleneagles.

In another double-header, the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews and Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open then take place the following week.

Then, also taking place at the same time, it’s the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield and the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor in Wales.

Keith Pelley, CEO of the DP World Tour, said: “We are delighted to be returning to Hillside for the Cazoo Classic after the success we witnessed at the magnificent venue in 2019, when hometown hero Tommy Fleetwood hosted a fantastic tournament.

“Hillside is an absolutely superb links venue that showcases England’s Golf Coast in all its glory, and we are excited for our players and passionate fans to return as part of a huge summer of golf in the UK.”