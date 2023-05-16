Calum Hill suffered double disappointment as the sole Scot among the hopefuls missed out in a final qualifying event at Walton Heath for this year’s US Open.

Calum Hill, pictured playing in last month's Korea Championship Presented by Genesis at Jack Nicklaus GC, just missed out on securing a spot in the US Open in Los Angeles next month. Picture: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images.

In the event’s return following a Covid hiatus, Hill picked up four birdies in the last five holes on the Old Course at the Surrey venue to sign for a five-under-par 67 in the opening round.

The 2021 Cazoo Classic winner then covered his opening 11 holes on the New Course in three-under to put himself in a position to secure one of seven spots up for grabs in the season’s third major at Los Angeles Country Club next month.

He then mixed two bogeys with a birdie in the next four holes to leave himself needing to cover the last three holes in one under to force a play-off but had to settle for a run of pars for a 70 and a seven-under total.

That left Hill in a four-man play-off instead for two alternate spots, which went to American Jordan Gumberg and Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin, Hill’s playing partner earlier in the day.

Securing his major debut, South African Deon Germishuys was the leading qualifier on ten-under, with his compatriot Wilco Nienaber also booking his trip to California.

English duo Ross Fisher and David Horsey, Frenchman Matthieu Pavon, Swede Jens Dantorp and Spaniard Alejandro Del Rey were the other successful players.