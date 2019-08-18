Calum Hill climbs to top of Challenge Tour summit

Calum Hill leapt to the top of the Challenge Tour rankings after recording a fourth successive top-ten finish on the second-tier circuit, writes Martin Dempster.

The 24-year-old Scot moved above Frenchman Antoine Rozner in the battle for 15 cards on the European Tour next season after claiming a share of seventh spot in the inaugural ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

Hill signed off with a level-par 70 at Galgorm Castle, where he won the Northern Ireland Open last year, to finish on five-under in an event won by Jack Senior following a play-off with fellow Englishman Matthew Baldwin.

Connor Syme cemented his position in the top-ten in the rankings by finishing a shot behind Hill in a share of tenth spot. Being held simultaneously, Kylie Henry closed with a five-under 68 to finish fifth, four shots behind home winner Stephanie Meadow, in the women’s event.

In the amateur ranks, Andrew Davidson beat fellow Scot Stephen Roger in a play-off to win the Welsh Open Stroke Play at Prestatyn while Tom Gueant of France defeated Swede Wilmer Ederö on the 37th hole to win the Boys’ Amateur at Saunton.