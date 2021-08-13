Calum Hill climbs back into contention on European Tour in Cazoo Classic

Calum Hill smiles as he walks on the 17th hole in the second round of the Cazoo Classic at the London Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The 26-year-old Scot held a two-shot lead with 10 holes to play in the final round of the Hero Open last Sunday before losing out to compatriot Grant Forrest at Fairmont St Andrews.

Hill then suffered an early setback at London Golf Club when running up a double-bogey 5 at his second hole in Thursday’s first round, but, after overcoming that to card a 68 and then adding a 67, he’s just one shot off the lead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a nice round of golf,” said the three-time Challenge Tour winner of carding an eagle and three birdies in a bogey-free second circuit . “I’ve played really nice, wasn’t too much stress involved and hopefully we can continue that.”

He chipped in for his eagle at the par-5 fifth before adding birdies at the sixth, 12th and 13th to sit handily-placed behind Englishman Dale Whitnell and Welshman Rhys Enoch.

“I had a really strong week last week, and the form is still there so I just need to keep building on things that need improving and keep moving forward.

“There’s still a couple more rounds, but I just want to put myself into position going on to the tenth tee on Sunday and then see how we go.”

Stephen Gallacher shot a 66 to sit just four shots off the lead on six-under, one better than Daniel Young, with David Drysdale and Richie Ramsay both on four-under.

A message from the Editor: