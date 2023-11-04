Calum Fyfe was the only Scot on course to progress at the two DP World Tour Qualifying School second stage events to be on schedule after 54 holes in Spain.

Calum Fyfe is on course to pass his DP World Tour Q-School second-stage test in Spain. Picture: Kenny Smith/Getty Images.

High winds continued to cause problems at Golf Las Pinaillas in Albacete in particular while it was also still a case of playing catch up at Desert Springs in Almeria. But the events at both Isla Canela Links in Huelva and Fontanals in Girona are both on course to be completed on Sunday.

Playing at Fontanals, Fyfe carded a bogey-free four-under-par 67 in his third round to sit in a tie for 14th on three-under as players battle to finish in the top 22 at that venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Which means that both Kieran Cantley (68) and Michael Stewart (70) have work on their hands as they sit alongside each other in joint-30th on level par. And it’s an even bigger mountain to climb there for Gavin Hay (73) as he sits joint-67th on eight-over.

At Isla Canela Links, meanwhile, Oliver Roberts is now the leading Scot after 54 holes, having carded a 70 to sit on five under, one ahead of Sandy Scott and five better than James Ross.

At Las Pinaillas, Ryan Lumsden was sitting joint-fourth on two-under after opening with a brace of 70s, but Darren Howie (77) had slipped outside the top 50 on eight-over. Eric McIntosh (80) and Callum Bruce (75) were both on nine-under there and outside the top 60.