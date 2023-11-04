Calum Fyfe on course to progress in second stage of DP World Tour Q-School
High winds continued to cause problems at Golf Las Pinaillas in Albacete in particular while it was also still a case of playing catch up at Desert Springs in Almeria. But the events at both Isla Canela Links in Huelva and Fontanals in Girona are both on course to be completed on Sunday.
Playing at Fontanals, Fyfe carded a bogey-free four-under-par 67 in his third round to sit in a tie for 14th on three-under as players battle to finish in the top 22 at that venue.
Which means that both Kieran Cantley (68) and Michael Stewart (70) have work on their hands as they sit alongside each other in joint-30th on level par. And it’s an even bigger mountain to climb there for Gavin Hay (73) as he sits joint-67th on eight-over.
At Isla Canela Links, meanwhile, Oliver Roberts is now the leading Scot after 54 holes, having carded a 70 to sit on five under, one ahead of Sandy Scott and five better than James Ross.
At Las Pinaillas, Ryan Lumsden was sitting joint-fourth on two-under after opening with a brace of 70s, but Darren Howie (77) had slipped outside the top 50 on eight-over. Eric McIntosh (80) and Callum Bruce (75) were both on nine-under there and outside the top 60.
Meanwhile, Daniel Young and Callum McNeill were the best-placed Scots after 36 holes at Desert Springs, where they were both on two-under at that stage, six shots ahead of Sam Locke.
