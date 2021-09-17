Calum Fyfe lands maiden win on EuroPro Tour with record low total

Calum Fyfe shows off the trophy after his win in the Castletown Golf Links on the Isle of Man. Picture: PGA EuroPro Tour

The Scot had knocked at the door several times on the third-tier circuit over the past couple of seasons only to come up short, but he wasn’t going to let this opportunity slip from his grasp.

Holding a two-shot overnight lead, he closed with an eight-under 64 to land the £12,500 top prize with a 24-under-par 192 total - the lowest-ever winning total on the PGA EuroPro Tour.

Fyfe, who represents Trinifold Sports, finished four shots clear of the field as he joined Connor O’Neil in tasting victory on the circuit this season after his win in the Jessie May World Snooker Championship in June.

Dubai-based Englishman Joshua Grenville-Wood ended up as Fyfe’s nearest challenger after a closing 65, with Fyfe’s compatriot, Jack McDonald, third on 17-under.

Despite Castletown Golf Links showing its teeth as the wind picked up for the first time during the week, Fyfe signed off with a bogey-free effort.

He made early birdies at one and three to pick up from where he left off in Thursday’s second round before birdies at five, six, and seven put him five under through seven.

Nothing seemed to get in Fyfe's way and, even when in deep rough, he added another birdie at the 10th to extend his advantage.

An eagle at the 12th was the icing on the cake as the player who represented Cawder in his amateur days ran away with it for his first win.

McDonald closed with a 67 to round off a strong performance while Sam Locke added to a good week for the Scots by also finishing in the top 10 on 14-under.

Grenville-Wood's effort moved him up a mammoth 66 places to make the season-ending Tour Championship at Slaley Hall next month.

Fife has jumped to third on the money-list behind English duo MItch Waite and John Parry heading in the finale.

O’Neil, McDonald, Locke, Jeff Wright, Jack Doherty, Sean Lawrie, Chris Maclean, Greg Dalziel and Michael Stewart are also heading to Slaley Hall, but Robbie Morrison agonisingly missed out by less than £250.

