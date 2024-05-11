Glaswegian would love to see more layouts like Devenick Course at Paul Lawrie Golf Centre

Calum Fyfe is the new Scottish Par 3 champion after winning an event presented by Five Star Sports Agency in style at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

An opening two-under-par 52 on the Devenick Course left Fyfe sitting three shots off the pace at the halfway stage after Jack Broun had set the pace with his five-under first-day salvo.

But, as Broun then had to settle for a second-round 59, it was former Scottish Golf Men’s Order of Merit winner Fyfe who stormed to victory as he went ten shots better.

Calum Fyfe shows off the trophy after winning the Scottish Par 3 Championship presented by Five Star Sports Agency. Picture: Five Star Sports Agency

Signing for halves of 26-23 - the latter included a burst of three consecutive birdies - the Glaswegian who played his amateur golf at Cawder finished with a seven-under total.

Picking up a £3000 top prize, he won by a shot from Englishman Will Marshall (51-51) and local man Sam Locke (50-52) as they shared second spot. Legends Tour player Greig Hutcheon (51-53) finished fourth on four under, one shot better than Craig Lawrie (54-51).

“I’m very happy with this win as it’s a proper test of golf,” said Fyfe. “You don’t really think a par-3 course can be like that, but you’re hitting clubs from 160-200 yards and the greens are really tight with big slopes off the edges of them.

“It’s really good as it sharpens up your iron play, short game and putting. It’s lots of fun playing a course like this as there’s also lots of birdies to be had. It definitely helps sharpen your game and it’s a pity there aren’t more facilities like it in Scotland.

“What Paul Lawrie has set up there is fantastic and it’s a credit to him as it’s growing the game up there, for sure.”

DP World Tour player David Law (53-54) ended up in a tie for 11th on one under as only 12 players finished in red figures.