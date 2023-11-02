Calum Fyfe and James Ross off to good starts in second stage of DP World Tour Q-School
Play was badly impacted at Golf Las Pinaillas in Albacete as high winds initially forced a suspension then abandonment for the day while the first round has still to be completed at Desert Springs in Almeria.
But the action took place at scheduled at the two other venues and it was mission accomplished for both Fyfe and Ross as they produced promising starts.
Fyfe signed for a one-under-par 70 at Fontanals Golf Club in Girona, where the Glaswegian carded one birdie and 17 pars to sit joint-eighth.
As Kiwi Sam Jones and Belgian Yente van Doren shared the lead there after matching 67s, Kieran Cantley and Michael Stewart both opened with 73s to to sit T38 but Gavin Hay left himself behind the 8-ball after his 78.
Ross, meanwhile, is handily-placed in T16 after a three-under 69 at Isla Canela Links, where the former Royal Burgess man signed for five birdies and two bogeys.
Sandy Scott, who had three birdies, and Oliver Roberts, who mixed five birdies with three bogeys, sit T22 there after they opened with matching 70s. Italian amateur Pietro Bovari set the pace Huelva venue with a blistering 10-under that contained an eagle and nine birdies.
At Desert Springs, where Englishman Richard McEvoy set the clubhouse target with a nine-under 63, Sam Locke had to settle for a 74 while Daniel Young and Callum McNeill are among those still to finish. Another Scot, Jack McDonald, withdrew there due to an injury.
