Calum Fyfe and James Ross fared best among the Scots on a weather-hit opening day in the second stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain.

Play was badly impacted at Golf Las Pinaillas in Albacete as high winds initially forced a suspension then abandonment for the day while the first round has still to be completed at Desert Springs in Almeria.

But the action took place at scheduled at the two other venues and it was mission accomplished for both Fyfe and Ross as they produced promising starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fyfe signed for a one-under-par 70 at Fontanals Golf Club in Girona, where the Glaswegian carded one birdie and 17 pars to sit joint-eighth.

Calum Fyfe pictured playing in this year's Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A at Newmachar Golf Club. Picture: Kenny Smith/Getty Images.

As Kiwi Sam Jones and Belgian Yente van Doren shared the lead there after matching 67s, Kieran Cantley and Michael Stewart both opened with 73s to to sit T38 but Gavin Hay left himself behind the 8-ball after his 78.

Ross, meanwhile, is handily-placed in T16 after a three-under 69 at Isla Canela Links, where the former Royal Burgess man signed for five birdies and two bogeys.

Sandy Scott, who had three birdies, and Oliver Roberts, who mixed five birdies with three bogeys, sit T22 there after they opened with matching 70s. Italian amateur Pietro Bovari set the pace Huelva venue with a blistering 10-under that contained an eagle and nine birdies.