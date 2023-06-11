Nairn’s Callum Scott boosted his hopes of returning to St Andrews for the Walker Cup in September by finishing joint-third in the Links Trophy, one of the ‘majors’ in the amateur game.

Irishman Alex Maguire shows off the St Andrews Links Trophy after storming to a five-shot success in one of the amateur game's 'majors'. Picture: St Andrews Links

Pride of place in the St Andrews Links-run tournament went to Alex Maguire as the Irishman closed with splendid scores of 66 and 64 on the Old Course to win by five shots on 21-under-par.

The Laytown & Bettystown member became the fourth Irish player to claim the coveted prize as he emulated Alan Dunbar (2009), Conor O’Rourke (2016) and John Murphy (2019).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swede Albert Hansson finished as Maguire’s closest challenger, with Scott a further shot back along with Englishman Harry Crockett. It was a brilliant effort from Scott, especially as it came in his first outing since returning home after the end of the US college season for the Texas Tech player.

Paul Lawrie Founation ambassador Callum Scott boosted his Walker Cup hopes by finishing joint-third in the Links Trophy. Picture: Paul Lawrie Foundation

Scott followed in the footsteps of his big brother, Sandy, by becoming a ‘Red Raider’ and is now bidding to join him as a Walker Cupper, with Sandy having already represented Great Britain & Ireland in the 2019 contest at Royal Liverpool.

Bidding to make fellow Scot Stuart Wilson’s side for the latest edition of the biennial bout against the Americans in September, Scott’s performance over the past three days will certainly have enhanced his prospects.

After opening with a 68 on the New Course on Friday, the teenager, who is a Paul Lawrie Foundation ambassador, then carded scores of 68-69-67 on the Old Course, where the 49th Walker Cup is being held.

Macguire’s success came hot on the heels of a victory in the East of Ireland Amateur Open last week after also finishing fourth in the Irish Amateur Open.

“It feels absolutely amazing to be able to call myself the St Andrews Links champion. What a place to win. You couldn’t pick a better place to have a victory than the Old Course. I’m absolutely delighted,” said the 22-year-old.