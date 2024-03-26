Texas-based Scot set to tee up in $9.1m event along with Martin Laird and Bob MacIntyre

Houston-based Callum McNeill will make his PGA Tour debut in this week's Texas Children's Houston Open after winning a Monday qualifier.

Callum McNeill is set to make his PGA Tour debut this week after securing a spot alongside compatriots Martin Laird and Bob MacIntyre in the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Edinburgh-born McNeill earned the exciting opportunity in his “second home” after winning an 18-hole Monday qualifier with a six-under-par 66 at Westwood Golf Club.

The 31-year-old, who is mentored by former US Ryder Cup captain Hal Sutton, carded an eagle and five birdies, coming home in 31 as he topped the leaderboard in a shoot-out for four spots in the $9.1 million event starting at Memorial Park on Thursday.

“I’ve never played a PGA Tour event and obviously living here in Houston it will be cool,” said McNeill, who grew up in Lauder before moving to Hawick.

“I’ve worked at a club here for eight years and a lot of people have helped me. Without them, I wouldn’t be able to do this, so it will be cool to make my PGA Tour debut here as it’s kind of like my second home now.”

McNeill came up just short in both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour Qualifying Tour Schools last year but holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season. This sparkling effort came on the back of a missed cut on that circuit in Chile last week.

“I mean, look, it’s hard,” he added, choking back tears as he reflected on all the hard work he’s put in as he chases his dream of being a PGA Tour card holder himself one day. “You never know how many more changes you are going to get. I’ve been doing it for just over three years and there’s nothing guaranteed. It means a lot.

McNeill’s cousin, Cameron, caddied for him in the qualifier and is now contemplating rebooking his flight home to be on the bag later this week.

“I’m just over on holiday with my wife and daughter to see Callum and he asked if I could caddie for him,” he said. “It’s a fantastic feeling and absolutely buzzing for him. I might have to change my flight. I think I’ll be putting it on the credit card and staying for the duration.”