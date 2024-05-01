Callum McNeill clears first hurdle in bid to qualify for 124th US Open

Texas-based Scot shares top spot in local qualifying as he attempts to be at Pinehurst next month
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 1st May 2024, 07:25 BST
Comment

Scot Callum McNeill has cleared the first hurdle in his bid to be flying the Saltire in this year’s US Open at Pinehurst.

The Texas-based player came through local qualifying for the season’s third major with flying colours as he shared top spot in his 18-hole shoot-out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McNeill, who qualified for the Texas Children’s Houston Open in March, shot a four-under-par 68 on the Blackjack Course at Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Texas.

Callum McNeill pictured in action during last year's DP World Tour's Qualifying School final stage in Spain. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.Callum McNeill pictured in action during last year's DP World Tour's Qualifying School final stage in Spain. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.
Callum McNeill pictured in action during last year's DP World Tour's Qualifying School final stage in Spain. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

That earned him a five-way share of first place as seven players secured spots for the final qualifying.

It takes place at 13 sites throughout the US on 20 May and 3 June, with the successful players then teeing it up at Pinehurst from 13-16 June.

McNeill, who carded six birdies, had good reason to feel pleased with himself once again as he passed the test after a gruelling week.

Playing on a sponsor’s invitation, he made the cut in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Veritex Bank Championship in Dallas then drove down to Phlugerville overnight and onto San Antonio for a 10.40am tee off.

Related topics:TexasDallas
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.