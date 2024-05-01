Texas-based Scot shares top spot in local qualifying as he attempts to be at Pinehurst next month

Scot Callum McNeill has cleared the first hurdle in his bid to be flying the Saltire in this year’s US Open at Pinehurst.

The Texas-based player came through local qualifying for the season’s third major with flying colours as he shared top spot in his 18-hole shoot-out.

McNeill, who qualified for the Texas Children’s Houston Open in March, shot a four-under-par 68 on the Blackjack Course at Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club in Texas.

Callum McNeill pictured in action during last year's DP World Tour's Qualifying School final stage in Spain. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

That earned him a five-way share of first place as seven players secured spots for the final qualifying.

It takes place at 13 sites throughout the US on 20 May and 3 June, with the successful players then teeing it up at Pinehurst from 13-16 June.

McNeill, who carded six birdies, had good reason to feel pleased with himself once again as he passed the test after a gruelling week.