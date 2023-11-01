Callum McNeill chasing card on both DP World Tour and PGA Tour
The 28-year-old, who was born in Edinburgh but now lives in Hawick, is among 15 Scots playing at four Spanish venues in this week’s second stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School.
He’s in good fettle for his 72-hole test at Desert Springs in Almeria, having comfortably made it through the first stage in the PGA Tour card battle with a 12-under-par total in Texas last week.
“I don’t know how many more opportunities I’m going to get at this,” said McNeill, who splits his time between Scotland and Texas and is mentored by the 2004 US Ryder Cup captain, Hal Sutton.
“I’m so fortunate to have the opportunity to pursue a career in professional golf, and it wouldn’t be possible without my sponsors - Dyopath, DR Scotch Whisky, a group of members and the owners of The Clubs at Houston Oaks.
“I reached out to Scott Jamieson for some advice. I know he lives in Florida and has a young family, so I wanted to see how he made it work. I am married and hoping to start a family soon, so this was really important.
“I then spoke with my wife, who could not have been more supportive and was completely behind me when I decided to enter Q School for both tours.”
Sam Locke, the 2018 Open Silver Medal winner, is also among the Scots bidding to reach next week’s final but three-time Challenge Tour winner Liam Johnston has withdrawn due to personal reasons.
