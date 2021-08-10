Caddie dad's on-course heart attack was scary, admits Michele Thomson

Graham and Michele Thomson during the Jabra Ladies Open at Evian Resort Golf Club in France in June. Picture: Tristan Jones.

“It was pretty scary at the time, to be honest,” admitted Thomson, speaking about the incident that occurred during the first round of the Gant Ladies Open as she prepared for a home gig in this week’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links.

“Obviously I didn’t have a clue at the time what was going on. I actually thought dad had sunstroke. I carried on and had played three more holes when I saw the ambulance coming. I knew then it obviously wasn’t sunstroke so, at that point, I came off the golf course. I was just relieved he was okay.”

Showing that was indeed the case, Graham replied to a tweet about the incident by joking that he was sorry he could not continue working for his daughter “but on the plus side I can watch The Open!”.

Able to see the funny side of that herself now, Thomson added: “I think he was more gutted that I had walked off but, when something like that happens, golf is just golf and I wanted to make sure he was healthy and okay.

“He’s still not 100 per cent and might take a bit of time to get back to caddying. I’ve got a guy who is a regular caddie on the LET on the bag this week and he’s a really good guy.”

Thomson is among six Scots in the field for this week’s £1.1 million event, which not only has a new sponsor in Trust Golf, a Thai-based technology enterprise, but is also breaking new ground in terms of the venue.

Designed by Clive Clark, Dumbarnie Links only opened 15 months ago, but it has earned rave reviews from a number of European Tour professionals from social visits along with an army of club golfers.

“I’ve played it twice now over the past couple of days and it’s an amazing golf course,” said Thomson, who is joined in flying the Saltire on the Fife coast by 2012 winner Carly Booth, as well as Gemma Dryburgh, Kylie Henry, Kelsey MacDonald and Alison Muirhead.

“You’re going to have to putt well this week, I think, so hitting iron shots close will be helpful. There’s quite a lot of run offs on the greens, so missing on the right side is important. I’m pretty accurate with my driver and there’s quite a lot of space. There’s plenty of options off the tee.”

American Stacy Lewis defends the title after coming out on top in a four-way play-off against compatriot Cheyenne Knight, Spaniard Azahara Munoz and Dane Emily Kristine Pedersen at The Renaissance Club last October.

“I think this a fairer golf course,” said Thomson of the new venue. “If you hit good shots, you get rewarded here whereas The Renaissance has humps and bumps that can kick it off line. It’s just a beautiful golf course.”

The status of this event was elevated when it became co-sanctioned by the LET and LPGA in 2017. In a mirror move, the men’s Genesis Scottish Open will count on both the European Tour and the PGA Tour next season.

“Everyone here is an amazing golfer and it’s good to have the LPGA involved in this event,” said Thomson, who, in addition to Lewis, will also be up against Olympic bronze medallist Lydia Ko and a host of other major winners.

“I’ve just got to believe that I’m as good as anyone here and get out and do my job. I am really excited about this week and can’t wait to get going.”

The leading Scot on Sunday night will pick up the Jock MacVicar Trophy, a new prize in honour of the legendary golf writer following his death earlier in the year. That prize will also include a week-long training block at Trust Golf’s science-based golf training facility in Bangkok.

“That’s amazing and I actually didn’t realise that until earlier in the week,” said Thomson of the added incentive for the Caledonian contingent. “One of my main aims this week is to try and win that.”

Two-time winner Catriona Matthew is a notable absentee in this week’s line up, having been happy for one of the invitations to go to someone else on this occasion.

After playing in the US Senior Women’s Open in Connecticut and the Aramco Team Series event in Spain over the past two weeks, Europe’s Solheim Cup captain is spending some time at home in North Berwick with her family before returning to action in next week’s AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

“It was my decision,” said the 2011 and 2013 winner of sitting out this week’s event. “It’s the summer holidays for the girls (daughters Katie and Sophie) and, having been away the last two weeks, I wanted to be home with them this week

“I’m playing at Carnoustie next week then only have five days or so at home before heading off for the Solheim Cup, so I felt I really needed to be with the girls this week.

“I also didn’t want to take another invite this year as I used one last year and may potentially request one next year before the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield, depending on the schedule. So I’ve not necessarily played my last Women’s Scottish Open yet!”

With lots of points up for grabs, this week’s event is a huge opportunity for Solheim Cup hopefuls to catch Matthew’s eye, with her team set to be finalised straight after the AIG Women’s Open.

“I’ll be up on Sunday to watch en route to Carnoustie,” added the 2009 Women’s Open champion, who tied for fourth in the US Senior Women’s Open before ending up just outside the top 10 in the Aramco Team Series event.

