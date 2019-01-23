Bryson DeChambeau: I’d keep pin in for six-foot putt to win major

World No 5 Bryson DeChambeau will have no hesitation putting from six feet with the pin in to win a major, insisting that would be an “easy one” for him after embracing that rule change.

“If it was downhill, absolutely - 100 per cent,” the American replied to being asked by The Scotsman in his press conference for this week’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic if he would genuinely feel comfortable standing over a short putt to land a major title with the pin in.

Justin Thomas, the 2017 US PGA champion, said that if he was faced with an eight-footer to win a tournament he would be able to “take myself seriously if I kept the pin in”, but DeChambeau has a different view altogether on the change introduced on 1 January.

“It won’t bother me. Pin in is an easy one,” he added. “It’s statistically proven to be a benefit in 99 per cent of situations.

“The only times where I’ll pull it out is where if the shadow is right in my line because the flag is moving or there’s too much wind and you can hear the flag.

“But anything outside ten feet I’m going to leave it in. If I accidentally hit it three feet instead of two feet past the flag, it will stay in the cup. It has a better potential of staying in the cup than with it out.”