Walker Cup squad member Connor Graham will join forces with his big brother, Gregor, in Scotland’s side for next month’s European Nations Cup in Spain.

Connor Graham will be representing Scotland in the European Nations Cup at Sotogrande along with big brother Gregor. Picture: Scottish Golf.

The Blairgowrie duo have been selected along with Gregor Tait (Aldeburgh) and Matthew Wilson (Forres) for the assignment at Sotogrande on 19-23 April.

Nairn’s Calum Scott would have been an automatic qualifier as the top Scot on the World Golf Amateur Ranking, but the Texas Tech player is unavailable. That meant all four players were picked on this occasion rather than just three, as stated in the selection policy for the event.

The Graham brothers represented Scotland together for the first time together in last year’s Men’s Home Internationals in Ireland while they are also in a Scottish Golf Select taking on a Paul Lawrie Select in a new challenge match between amateurs and professionals at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen on Monday.

Connor won the R&A Junior Open at Monifieth Links last year and has been selected along with Scott in an initial Great Britain & Ireland squad for the Walker Cup in St Andrews in September.

His brother, meanwhile, won the Dutch Junior Open in 2022 and recently finished third in the African Amateur at Leopard Creek.

Tait and Wilson also produced some strong performances as part of a Scotland squad out in South Africa and the Scottish quarter will be heading to Spain with high hopes.