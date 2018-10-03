Brooks Koepka: There was no fight with Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka has denied claims that he was involved in two separate spats with Ryder Cup team-mate Dustin Johnson - one before last week’s match and the other after the US suffered a heavy defeat at Le Golf National near Paris.

“This Dustin thing I don’t get,” said three-time major winner Koepka, speaking in St Andrews this morning as he prepared for this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

“There was no fight, no argument. He is one of my best friends. We talked on the phone on Monday and yesterday so tell me how we fought, I don’t know.

“People like to make a story and run with it and it is not the first time a story has come out that is not true.”

According to L’Equipe, the first row involving the pair took place as the US team flew from Atlanta to Paris straight after the season-ending Tour Championship a week past Sunday.

That claim was made after a report emerged in a British newspaper that Johnson, the world No 1, and Koepka, had to be pulled apart after clashing when they turned up at the European team’s after-match party on Sunday night.

“The problem is you guys try to find a reason why we lost,” added Koepka. “The whole Dustin thing, it’s actually quite funny to us as we are really good friends. #

“There was no argument, no fight, but I’m curious who would win in a fight. It would be interesting.

“We’ve never fought, that’s not our relationship. We’re two even-keeled guys and I can’t even remember raising my voice to him or him to me in our four years of friendship.

“That’s not who we are. We’re pretty laid back and it’s just you guys trying to make something that’s not there. We supposed fought on the plane on the way over too when we were sleeping, it’s just awful.”