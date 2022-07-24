Brooke Henderson heading to Scotland for double-header as two-time major winner

The 24-year-old, who is playing in both the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open an AIG Women’s Open in the home of golf over the next fortnight, birdied the last hole to win by one shot on 17-under-par at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Henderson entered the final round with a two-shot lead but struggled out of the gates, dropping a shot at her first hole and then making a four-putt double bogey on the sixth to lose her outright lead.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, after sinking a birdie putt on the seventh hole and then making the turn in two-over-par, she fought hard on the back nine to grind out the win and earn the $1 million.

Canadian Brooke Henderson shows off the trophy after winning the Amundi Evian Championship in France. Picture: LET

Henderson bogeyed 11 but made back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15 to join the leaders on 16-under-par and then made a clutch putt from 12 feet below the hole on the par-5 18th to close it out, coming home in 34 for a level par round of 71.

“After I sunk that putt, I looked at my sister, Brittany, and said: did we really do this?,” commented Henderson, who won her first major at the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and is now in her eighth season on the LPGA Tour.

“It was definitely an interesting day and not the start I wanted, but I stayed patient. I knew going into the back nine, the saying is that majors are won on the back nine on Sunday, so I tried to stay in it and make a few birdies. The birdie on 18 was really nice.

“I didn’t play my best today but I kept trying to remind myself that I was still in it. I hit some good shots down the stretch. I’m super excited to have my second major championship and my 12th win on tour."

American Sophia Schubert closed with a 68 to finish second on 16-under, one ahead of

England’s Charley Hull, Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, Japan’s Mao Saigo, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and the 2014 champion Hyo-Joo Kim of Korea.