Bronte Law calls for golf to copy tennis with simultaneous events

“The perfect example is tennis,” said Law, speaking in the build up to this week’s Aramco Team Series at Centurion Club of how she feels the women’s game can beneficially work in tandem with men’s golf.

“Why do the women get paid more than we do? The reason is because they play on the same site and they get the same media coverage.

“So if we can play at the same course, get the same TV coverage, there’s no reason why our purses can’t increase.”

England's Bronte Law speaks the media ahead of this week's Aramco Team Series at Centurion Club near St Albans.

Law was speaking after Swede Linn Grant handed the women’s game a massive boost by beating the men in the Scandinavian Mixed event last weekend.

Law hailed that historic first female victory on the DP World Tour as “absolutely fantastic” and is now looking forward to a big week for the Ladies European Tour in the Aramco-sponsored team tournament.

“I think it's important to recognise that the LET was not really in the strongest position when Aramco got involved and they have added $5 million to the prize fund of total purse for the year,” said Law.

“They have provided six events of which the money has been life-changing for them. And to be part of a team – they would probably not get that opportunity. It's nice to be part of a team.