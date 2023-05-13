Brendan Lawlor edged out Kipp Popert in a close contest for an historic win at the inaugural G4D Open at Woburn.

Irishman Brendan Lawlor shows off the trophies after winning the inaugural G4D Open over the Duchess Course at Woburn. Picture: Alex Burstow/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

The two leading players in the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) could hardly be separated in an engrossing final round, before world No 2 Lawlor claimed victory by two shots over the Duchess Course.

The 26-year-old Irishman finished on a three-over-par winning gross total of 219 after a closing final-round 75, with Popert two strokes further back after his last-day 76.

“It's just an unbelievable feeling,” said Lawlor, who is part of the Modest! Golf management group along with Ewen Ferguson and Connor Syme .

“It hasn't really sunk in yet. I've put so much hard work into my game the last few months and it's been trending really well. I just couldn't get it over the line last year, so it's been a while since I've been in the winner's circle.

I'm proud of myself just to get it done, really happy. I didn't hit it well all day, but I made a lot of clutch putts on the front nine.”

Praising Modest! Golf’s founder, he added: “Niall [Horan] has supported me from day one. I've been with the guys for four years at Modest Golf!. For a disability golfer, they never treat me differently than anyone else. I'm proud to be a part of that team and hopefully we can get more wins.

The championship, held in partnership between The R&A and the DP World Tour and supported by EDGA (formerly the European Disabled Golf Association), was one of the most inclusive ever staged, featuring nine sport classes across multiple impairment groups, with players represented from 17 countries.

“It's been an incredible week,” said Lawlor “The volunteers, The R&A, DP World Tour, EDGA, everybody involved has put in so much work to get this championship done. Every player here, we felt like royalty this week.

“Hopefully this is the start and we're going to have many more of these major events. Disability golf is definitely on the way up.”