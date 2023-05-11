Brendan Lawlor and Kipp Popert look set for a final-day showdown at the inaugural G4D Open at Woburn.

Brendan Lawlor watches a tee shot in his second round of the inaugural G4D Open on the Duchess Course at Woburn Golf Club. Picture: Alex Burstow/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

The two leading players in the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) are separated by just a single stroke going into the final 18 holes over the Duchess Course at the Buckinghamshire venue.

Ireland’s Lawlor, the world No 2, missed chances with his putter in a two-over-par second round of 74 yet still signed for an impressive level-par total of 144.

“I hit it so good again today,” said Lawlor. “But Kipp's one behind, so it could turn into a match-play situation pretty easily tomorrow.”

Top-ranked Popert, 24, dropped three shots in his first four holes but, like his opening round, the Englishman recovered on the back nine to post a three-over 75 and trail by a shot on 145 for 36 holes.