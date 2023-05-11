All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Brendan Lawlor holds slender lead in G4D Open at Woburn

Brendan Lawlor and Kipp Popert look set for a final-day showdown at the inaugural G4D Open at Woburn.

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 11th May 2023, 17:33 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 18:12 BST
 Comment
Brendan Lawlor watches a tee shot in his second round of the inaugural G4D Open on the Duchess Course at Woburn Golf Club. Picture: Alex Burstow/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.Brendan Lawlor watches a tee shot in his second round of the inaugural G4D Open on the Duchess Course at Woburn Golf Club. Picture: Alex Burstow/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.
Brendan Lawlor watches a tee shot in his second round of the inaugural G4D Open on the Duchess Course at Woburn Golf Club. Picture: Alex Burstow/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

The two leading players in the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) are separated by just a single stroke going into the final 18 holes over the Duchess Course at the Buckinghamshire venue.

Ireland’s Lawlor, the world No 2, missed chances with his putter in a two-over-par second round of 74 yet still signed for an impressive level-par total of 144.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I hit it so good again today,” said Lawlor. “But Kipp's one behind, so it could turn into a match-play situation pretty easily tomorrow.”

Top-ranked Popert, 24, dropped three shots in his first four holes but, like his opening round, the Englishman recovered on the back nine to post a three-over 75 and trail by a shot on 145 for 36 holes.

Italian Tommaso Perrino and world No 4 Juan Postigo Arce from Spain are the closest challengers to the leading pair on six-over-par.

Related topics:BuckinghamshireIreland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.