Boundary Bell winners Glasgow to face Duddingston in Inter Cities Cup

Glasgow Golf Club's winning team in this year's Boundary Bell at Cathkin Braes. Picture: golfinglasgow.com

After playing in the Donald Cameron League, which involves clubs on the north side of the River Clyde, for the last 64 years, Glasgow GC finally claimed that title following an impressive campaign.

As champions, they then faced Bonnyton, winners of the Brand Putter League, which is for clubs on the south side of the Clyde, in the Boundary Bell.

That was played on this occasion at Cathkin Braes, where Glasgow won 4.5-3.5 in a keenly-fought contest.

It means Glasgow GC now go on to represent Glasgow in the Inter Cities Cup, which was inaugurated by former Scottish Golf Union president Graham Ewart in 2005.

That match against Duddingston, winners of this season’s Edinburgh Summer League, will be played on Sunday week at Hilton Park.

Duddingston will be flying the Edinburgh flag for the second time, having lifted the trophy in its second staging 15 years ago with a 10-8 victory over Whitecraigs at a time when it was played over two legs.

Cawder have claimed the most victories, having landed the prize in 2005, 2014, 2015 and 2016, as well as reaching the final in 2017.

Mortonhall are the holders after claiming a second victory in three years in the 2019 match, with the event not being held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In terms of overall wins, it currently stands at eight for Edinburgh clubs and seven for the Glasgow ones.

