A former press secretary to Boris Johnson when he was Prime Minister has secured a job with The R&A.

Robert Oxley, former press secretary to Boris Johnson during his time as Prime Minister, has joined the R&A as its new Director of Public Affairs.

Robert Oxley is taking up the new position of Director of Public Affairs of the St Andrews-based governing body. He will focus on the organisation’s relationship with government departments and public policy makers while continuing to improve the perception of the sport by building positive engagement with key stakeholders.

The role will see Oxley engage with ministers and government officials in Westminster and Whitehall, including with the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf, as well as those in Holyrood, Stormont and the Welsh Senedd in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. He will also liaise with local government in support of R&A championships and in key overseas locations.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: “We are delighted to welcome Robert to the organisation in a new public affairs role as we aim to engage more deeply with policy makers to increase our global impact, influence and reputation.

“As an experienced communications professional, having previously worked in various government positions, Robert can support our wider priorities for golf to be recognised and operate smoothly within policy and legislative frameworks.”

Oxley, who grew up opposite Woodhall Spa Golf Club in Lincolnshire but now lives in Surrey, Oxley is an experienced former special adviser who has worked at multiple UK Government departments, most recently at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Prior to DCMS, he was Senior Special Adviser at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and, before the Covid-19 pandemic, he was Press Secretary to Prime Minister Johnson. He has held various roles in other government departments, campaigns and businesses.

Oxley said: “I’m delighted to have joined the fantastic team at The R&A which plays a unique and vital global role in championing and developing the game.

“Since day one of talking to The R&A, it has been clear they have a clear vision for the sport and I’m really excited to join an organisation driven by the values of integrity and inclusivity.

