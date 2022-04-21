Boost for DP World Tour hopefuls as Qualifying School returns

Set to be held for the first time in three years, the card battle will take place over three stages, with the final being held at Infinitum in Spain.

The Tarragona venue, which is hosting this week’s ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, has already staged the closing Qualifying School chapter on three occasions and is now set to do so for another three years.

The Qualifying School will break new ground in 2022 by visiting Australia for the first time with a maiden visit to Rosebud Country Club in Victoria, while five further new venues in Europe have been added to the schedule.

Infinitum, host venue for this week's ISPS Handa Chanmpionship in Spain, will stage the final of the DP World Tour Qualifying School in November.

Rosebud Country Club, Portugal’s Montado Hotel & Golf Resort and Denmark’s Lyngbygaard Golf will all make their debuts after the Qualifying School was cancelled in the last two years due to the Covid pandemic

English venue Mottram Hall and Haugschlag in Austria will also make their bows in 2022, while Empordà Golf in Spain has also been added to the schedule for the first time since hosting the Final Stage in 2003, 2002 and 2000.

The First Stage will take place across nine venues in total, including returning locations in England, France, Italy and Sweden.

Empordà Golf in Girona returns as a Second Stage setting, along with three other Spanish venues - Alenda Golf, Desert Springs Resort and Las Colinas Golf & Country Club.

Mike Stewart, DP World Tour Qualifying School Director, said: “We are delighted to welcome all six new venues to the DP World Tour Qualifying School family.

“Each and every venue on our Schedule is worthy of hosting the Qualifying School and will provide our players with the true test they need to prove they have what it takes to capture a DP World Tour card for the 2023 season.

“The DP World Tour Qualifying School gives an opportunity to professionals and amateurs alike to achieve their dream of earning a DP World Tour card and to extend the opportunity to players in the Asia-Pacific region by hosting a First Stage event in Australia is an exciting development.”