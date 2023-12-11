Bob MacIntyre's Ryder Cup tour in Oban was perfect Jon Rahm antidote - Scotland should be proud of him

Do yourself a favour by going on to social media and checking out some posts about Bob Macintyre taking the Ryder Cup on a tour in his beloved hometown of Oban because, at a time when lots of people are turning their back on the professional game in terms of feeling as though they actually now want to watch it following Jon Rahm’s big-money switch to LIV Golf, it really is so refreshing.

In the first of a few clips posted on Friday, MacIntyre is standing beside a ‘Welcome to Oban’ sign with the Ryder Cup in his hands and that alone probably made him the proudest person in the entire world at that particular time, understandably so because the boy from a wee town on Scotland’s west coast dared to dream big and what a thrill it was as that dream came true at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

It’s the smile on his face and a thumbs-up reaction, though, as someone in a passing lorry, having spotted the local hero, toots his horn and shouts “get in there” that proved a timely reminder that golf can still be a game that is capable of making people happy without money being the main driving force, bearing in mind, of course, that players aren’t paid to compete in the Ryder Cup and long may that continue to be the case.

Equally heart-warming was another clip posted during MacIntyre’s visit to some of the local schools, including a return to Rockfield Primary, in what, as lots of people were quick to point out, was a perfect example of a player actually doing something tangible in terms of trying to grow the game after Rahm, speaking after clinching his LIV Golf deal reported to be worth $450 million, had come out with the laughable line of being “proud to be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport”.

As he’s sitting with a group of kids with the Ryder Cup on his lap, one of the youngsters beside him gives him a thumbs up with MacIntyre responding by doing likewise, the pair creating one of those very special moments in life and this only definitely deserves to be highlighted at a time when some people playing the game seem to have forgotten that there’s more to life than simply making themselves richer than they could ever have imagined.

Fittingly, the day ended at Glencruitten Golf Club, where MacIntyre, of course, cut his golfing teeth, though, on this occasion, it was both being at the heart of a ceilidh and leading a rendition of I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) – the Proclaimers’ song he belted out in the team bus on the way back to the hotel from the course in Italy – that showed exactly what it means to him to be an Oban boy and why that will never change.

Yes, he’s looking at establishing a base in Orlando as he sets out in 2024 as a PGA Tour card holder – he’s starting an exciting new chapter in his career in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the middle of next month before then heading to California for The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open – and will be giving it everything he’s got to try and become the latest Scot to taste victory on the US circuit.

Bob MacIntyre proudly shows off the Ryder Cup to pupils of St Columba's Primary School in his hometown of Oban. Picture: Bounce Sport Management

But, as Friday proved and rightly so, the place where he grew up will always be pivotal in anything he does in life and his parents, Carol and Dougie, deserve credit for not only instilling the importance of that in him but also making him appreciate that happiness isn’t just about having a bulging bank account and, in fairness, MacIntyre has made himself a wealthy young man in a short space of time.

It was during last year’s Betfred British Masters at The Belfry when the Scot was first asked about LIV Golf in public and, around 18 months on, I still think he’s offered the most honest and refreshing view on how things have changed through Saudi Arabian money being splashed about, with Rahm’s signing fee taking things to a ridiculous new level.

"At the end of the day, there's crazy, crazy money getting thrown at it,” said MacIntyre at the time. “If you ask me, it's obscene money to be throwing at sport. There's only so much money that a human needs. So for me right now, I'm comfortable. I've got a house, a home, my family is healthy. I've got a car I can drive. I have clothes I can put on and I can still treat myself and my family. What do I need? Just now, I'm as happy as I can be in the life of Robert MacIntyre."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After hearing various things Rahm had to say, I’d felt confident he’d remain loyal to the traditional tours but, of course, was proved wrong about him. I’d like to think both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy won’t be swayed as well before we eventually see what exactly the landscape is going to look like going forward, but I know for certain that the young man who was bursting with pride to show off the Ryder Cup in his hometown last week will forever hold that event and what it means to so many people above all the money in the world.