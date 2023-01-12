Bob MacIntyre has likened the camaraderie among the 20 players competing in the inaugural Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi to the “shinty bus on the way home from a game”.

Speaking exclusively to The Scotsman on the eve of the exciting new team event, the Oban man also revealed how he’s using some reading material to try and channel his fiery temperament heading into the start of the 2023 campaign.

MacIntyre is flying the Saltire along with Ewen Ferguson in the three-day match between Great Britain and Ireland and Continental Europe at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

For both players, it’s their first taste of team golf as professionals, but, through his love for shinty and occasionally turning out for Oban Celtic, MacIntyre is no stranger to being part of a group of sportspeople.

Bob MacIntyre in action in the pro-am ahead of the Hero Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

“It’s good,” admitted the Italian Open champion of his team status this week. “The players are a mix of guys you’ve looked up to and watched on the TV to other ones you’ve shared rooms with and farted about with.

“It’s about having your arm around somebody if it’s not going so well. I love playing shinty because it’s a team sport and all your pals are there. It’s definitely got a different feel to playing individually because you are helping each other.

“It’s not just one man this week and I just love the environment you are in. Like every other week, I am trying to show my best golf and it’s exactly the same for all the others.

“But, off the course, it’s more fun. Sitting in the team room last night, it was great getting the craic and having a bit of fun. It’s just different to the way we normally do it out here, but that’s the way we do it on the shinty bus on the way home.”

MacIntyre has often talked about how he plays his best golf when there’s a smile on the face, but, at the same time, has a fire in his belly that can sometimes lead to him overheating.

“I’m always learning and I’m still trying to learn about myself,” he said. “I’m in the middle of reading a book at the moment about The Chimp Paradox (an acclaimed management programme delivered by leading consultant psychiatrist Steve Peters) and I’m laughing as I read that as it’s me.

“It’s about controlling it and trying to manage it and that’s what we are trying to do. I don’t want to take the fire away from the anger. I just want to be able to control it when it arrives. It’s about dealing with it.”

The 26-year-old has spent a fair bit of time since arriving in Abu Dhabi working with his putting coach, Phil Kenyon. “This is probably the hardest I’ve worked over the winter,” declared MacIntye.