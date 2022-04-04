Bob MacIntyre urged to treat Augusta National like 'reading the Bible'

Bob MacIntyre talks with his caddie Mikey Thomson on the 12th hole during his first practice round prior to the 86th Masters at Augusta National. Picture: David Cannon/Getty Images.

The Oban man finished joint-12th on his first appearance at the Georgia venue, signing off with a birdie at the 72nd hole to punch his return ticket for this week’s 86th edition.

“That was one of the really cool things last year,” said ESPN golf host Scott Van Pelt of MacIntyre’s feat as a debutant in the season’s opening major.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He was waiting - I can’t remember whether it was a missed putt either for birdie or par which allowed him to stay in top 12 - and he came bursting out of the clubhouse because he got to come back.”

MacIntyre followed up his impressive effort by recording a second successive top-10 finish in The Open and has made the cut in all seven of his majors so far.

Like other left-handers, he instantly felt comfortable on this course, but Van Pelt is encouraging him to use every single future round to his advantage.

“It’s a book,” he said of the tricky test, especially on and around the greens. “You read it and you put it up on the shelf but you’ve got to keep reading that book.

“My grandma said it’s like the Bible. You keep reading it because you don’t know once you read it the first time. Make sure you stay in your book.

“I don’t know if you ever figure it out, but you definitely learn it over time and we’ve certainly seen players learn it.”