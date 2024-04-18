Bob MacIntyre to team up with Thomas Detry in Zurich Classic
Bob MacIntyre is teaming up with Belgian Thomas Detry in next week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the PGA Tour.
The partnership for an event taking place at Avondale in Louisiana stems from MacIntyre and Detry becoming friends from playing together on the DP World Tour and now both competing on the PGA Tour this year.
Detry, who lost out to Australian Min Woo Lee in a play-off for the 2021 Genesis Scottish Open, sits 37th in this season’s FedEx Cup rankings after recording top-five finishes in both the Texas Children’s Houston Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am.
It will be MacIntyre’s return to action after spending some time at home following a run of playing six weeks in a row as he tried to get into The Masters but came up short on this occasion.
Won last year by Davis Riley and Nick Hardy, this year’s edition is also set to see Rory McIlroy, who is making his debut, team up with his Ryder Cup team-mate, Shane Lowry.
The $8.9 million event starts with fourballs then a round of foursomes, with the top 33 teams and ties progressing to the final 36 holes, which consists of fourballs and foursomes.
Meanwhile, the USGA has accepted a total of 10,052 entries for the 124th US Open at Pinehurst in June. The figure is just under the record set for last year’s win by Wyndham Clark at Los Angeles Country Club.
