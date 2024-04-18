Bob MacIntyre is teaming up with Belgian Thomas Detry in next week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the PGA Tour.

The partnership for an event taking place at Avondale in Louisiana stems from MacIntyre and Detry becoming friends from playing together on the DP World Tour and now both competing on the PGA Tour this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detry, who lost out to Australian Min Woo Lee in a play-off for the 2021 Genesis Scottish Open, sits 37th in this season’s FedEx Cup rankings after recording top-five finishes in both the Texas Children’s Houston Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am.

Bob MacIntyre in action during the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, in February. Picture: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images.

It will be MacIntyre’s return to action after spending some time at home following a run of playing six weeks in a row as he tried to get into The Masters but came up short on this occasion.

Won last year by Davis Riley and Nick Hardy, this year’s edition is also set to see Rory McIlroy, who is making his debut, team up with his Ryder Cup team-mate, Shane Lowry.

The $8.9 million event starts with fourballs then a round of foursomes, with the top 33 teams and ties progressing to the final 36 holes, which consists of fourballs and foursomes.