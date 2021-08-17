Bob MacIntyre to play in Korn Ferry Tour Finals in bid for PGA Tour card

Bob MacIntyre pictured at this year's Open at Royal St George's. Picture: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images.

The 25-year-old from Oban has decided to try that route after coming up just short in his attempt to secure a card for the US circuit through the points list.

Twenty-five PGA Tour cards are up for grabs through a separate points system in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, with Scottish No 1 MacIntyre having headed to Idaho for the Albertsons Boise Open starting on Thursday.

The world No 51 will then move on to Ohio for next week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship then tee up in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Indiana the following week.

MacIntyre will then head home for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth - the final counting event in the Ryder Cup qualifying race.

England’s Tom Lewis secured his PGA Tour by winning the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in September 2019.

