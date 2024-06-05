Bob MacIntyre talks ambition as he explains decision to withdraw from Memorial Tournament

Scot savouring maiden PGA Tour win back in his hometown

Bob MacIntyre was always planning to return home to Oban this week. He just didn't expect to be withdrawing from a landmark tournament following a "fairytale" maiden win on the PGA Tour.

Prior to the RBC Canadian Open, the Scot was anticipating the welcome relief of a three-week break from golf after completing six tournaments in a row which included a top 10 finish at the PGA Championship.

Instead, his life-altering victory at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club earned him a spot at this weekend's Memorial Tournament, the US Open next weekend and the Travelers Championship later in the month – as well as a winners' cheque for £1.3million.

Bob MacIntyre speaks to the media during a press conference after winning the RBC Canadian Open. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Prestigious rewards, but rather than rip up this week’s homecoming plans, MacIntyre opted to pull out of the Memorial Tournament, hosted by Jack Nicklaus and regarded as one of the PGA Tour’s signature events, which boasts a prize fund of 20 million US dollars (£15.7m).

He will spend this week celebrating – and relaxing – with his family and friends before flying back across the Atlantic ahead of his appearance in the third major of the year at Pinehurst. It was a decision that prompted criticism in some quarters, but the 27-year-old insisted that it was made with his own personal ambitions in mind, and not as any disrespect towards the event’s host.

“I miscounted my tournaments that I’ve played there when I was doing the press conference last week. That was actually week six (not five),” MacIntyre said. “And it’s been a good six weeks. I had two top 10s, I had the chance at Myrtle Beach which was a top 15. The mental aspect of that six-week stretch was high, and then obviously winning last week was an even bigger high.

“If I played Memorial, US Open and the Travelers (Championship) that’s nine weeks in a row. Not many players play nine weeks in a row, except probably me the madman.“With everything that was going on, there was no disrespect for pulling out of Jack Nicklaus’s event. This was all about what was right for me and the fifth week in a row at Colonial I thought was even a step too far after having a chance to win at Myrtle Beach, and an outside chance at the (US) PGA.

Bob MacIntyre poses with the trophy alongside his caddie and father Dougie MacIntyre after winning the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

“There was a lot going on and I just thought it was the right thing to pull back, have a week off. It could have been any event. Yes, I get that it’s an elevated event and it’s 20 million or whatever it is. But does preparing right for the US Open not show ambition? It’s up to you.”

The fact MacIntyre's victory was achieved with his father Dougie – the head greenkeeper at Glencruitten Golf Club – as his stand-in caddie, and with his girlfriend Shannon by his side, made it all the more special. He added: "The [first DP World Tour] win in Cyprus was a big monkey off my back because I came so close in 2019 and never got across the line. I felt like Bernd Wiesberger was always in my way. This one doesn't feel as much as a monkey off my back. It just feels special. I had my dad and Shannon there. It just feels really, really, really special. It was almost a fairytale to be honest. A lot has changed in the last week. I didn’t think last week was going to be the week with everything that was going on, but the game of golf throws some things at you.”

MacIntyre's triumph has also secured his PGA Tour card until the end of 2026 as well as an exemption for next year's Masters. It has solidified his plans to return to Europe later in the year and compete for the DP World Tour finals.

"I don't know what's going to happen from here. I'm just playing golf the best that I can week in, week out. I want to be one of the best players in the world, if not the best in the world. It's not easy. You see so many good players who never become world number one. It's difficult but all you can do is try your best and trust what you're doing and the team around you, and see where you end up. Lately, especially that run of six events, something changed and the results have shown that. To get over the line, it has opened doors but I'm not going to change as a person. My golf game is not going to change an awful lot, and my golf swing isn't going to change. But it gives you belief that you can win on the PGA Tour."

With wins on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour now under his belt, as well as a victiorious Ryder Cup debut in Italy last year, MacIntyre is now firmly focused on competing for majors. He is particularly keen to get his hands on a green jacket with one eye on next year at Augusta.