Bob MacIntyre soaks up chance of home success in Dunhill Links

Bob MacIntyre tees off on the 17th at Kingsbarns Golf Links on day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

In conditions even he described as “brutal”, the Oban man displayed the confidence he’s gained from landing a second DP World Tour win in the Italian Open less than a fortnight ago by carding a two-under-par 70.

Having opened with a 68 at Carnoustie on Thursday, MacIntyre sits in fifth spot on six-under, just four shots behind leader Richard Mansell as he bids to join Paul Lawrie (1999), Stephen Gallacher (2004) and Colin Montgomerie (2005) in landing this title on home soil.

“100 per cent,” replied the 26-year-old left hander to being asked if he was happy with his work, which came in the company of two-time Dunhill Links winner Tyrrell Hatton. “It was brutal. It’s probably the hardest conditions I’ve ever played in, especially those closing seven or eight holes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It got to a point where it wasn't even golf. It was just the best attitude got you through the game, and today I was playing with somebody I get on really well with in Tyrrell, and we just had a laugh.

“I'm soaked through. I've got water in my shoes. I just had to laugh all the way. The way I play my best golf is with a smile on my face.”

In carding five birdies, MacIntyre was among just eight players to break par on one of the most difficult days any DP World Tour event has witnessed for some time.

“I didn't do anything really,” he added. “I just tapped it in where I could see it. I got lucky with the tee shot on 11. Other than that, I just poked it around the golf course. Got it in play and didn't miss many greens - just got it there or thereabouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a day where you can't be perfect. It's just about being mediocre and make sure you don't make a big mistake.”

The Scottish No 1 now heads to St Andrews for the third round before the Old Course also hosts the concluding circuit on Sunday.

“I haven't seen the scores but I guess it's a decent one today,” he said. “I'm playing well. My game is in great shape and just going to enjoy myself, keep smiling and hopefully tomorrow do the same.

“The way I’m playing just now is where I feel I want to be. Today was a grind, but hopefully tomorrow we can get the golf game back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple of hours after he’d finished, MacIntyre posted a photograph on social media of him smiling sitting in a hot bath with the accompanying caption: “Scottish weather…what’s the problem?”

Unfortunately, it was a day when the rest of the home players went backwards, including two-time 2022 winner Ewen Ferguson as he followed an opening 67 at St Andrews with a 77 at Carnoustie.