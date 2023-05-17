Bob MacIntyre is honouring Doddie Weir in this week’s PGA Championship and also aiming to raise money for the former Scotland rugby star’s MND foundation.

MacIntyre, the sole Scot in the field for the season’s second major at Oak Hill, has a special edition Vessel bag for the event bearing the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation logo.

In addition, the Oban man will donate £500 for every birdie, and £1,000 for every eagle which is set to be matched by his long-term sponsor, Arnold Clark.

“Doddie was a huge personality, both on and off the pitch, and will always be loved and respected far beyond the rugby world,” said MacIntyre.

“As a fellow Scot, he was inspirational and I count myself fortunate to have known him and loved the support he gave me with some of his nonsense messages at the most inappropriate of times!”

“Like everyone, I was inspired with the way that Doddie dealt with MND, and also the drive and enthusiasm he put behind raising money to help fund research to find effective treatments.

“So, if we can raise some money this week to help his Foundation continue his legacy, then that is something I will be very proud of.”

Fans will also be able to support the initiative by donating £5 per birdie and £10 per eagle made by the two-time DP World Tour winner at the Rochester venue or by making a one-off donation via a link on Bob’s social media channels.

Iain Stoddart, MacIntyre’s manager and a good friend of Weir, who died last November, said: “I’m not sure how many people were aware, but Doddie really took an interest in golf and was very supportive of all of our guys.

“He loved watching Bob and Stevie (Gallacher) play, and you could always rely upon him to send some hilarious or mischievous messages even though we all knew he was fighting the most horrible of illnesses.”