All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home

Bob MacIntyre shows support to My Name'5 Doddie Foundation in US PGA

Bob MacIntyre is honouring Doddie Weir in this week’s PGA Championship and also aiming to raise money for the former Scotland rugby star’s MND foundation.

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 17th May 2023, 19:25 BST
 Comment
Bob MacIntyre's bag for this week's PGA Championship is a special edition one bearing the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation logo.Bob MacIntyre's bag for this week's PGA Championship is a special edition one bearing the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation logo.
Bob MacIntyre's bag for this week's PGA Championship is a special edition one bearing the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation logo.

MacIntyre, the sole Scot in the field for the season’s second major at Oak Hill, has a special edition Vessel bag for the event bearing the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation logo.

In addition, the Oban man will donate £500 for every birdie, and £1,000 for every eagle which is set to be matched by his long-term sponsor, Arnold Clark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Doddie was a huge personality, both on and off the pitch, and will always be loved and respected far beyond the rugby world,” said MacIntyre.

“As a fellow Scot, he was inspirational and I count myself fortunate to have known him and loved the support he gave me with some of his nonsense messages at the most inappropriate of times!”

“Like everyone, I was inspired with the way that Doddie dealt with MND, and also the drive and enthusiasm he put behind raising money to help fund research to find effective treatments.

“So, if we can raise some money this week to help his Foundation continue his legacy, then that is something I will be very proud of.”

Fans will also be able to support the initiative by donating £5 per birdie and £10 per eagle made by the two-time DP World Tour winner at the Rochester venue or by making a one-off donation via a link on Bob’s social media channels.

Iain Stoddart, MacIntyre’s manager and a good friend of Weir, who died last November, said: “I’m not sure how many people were aware, but Doddie really took an interest in golf and was very supportive of all of our guys.

“He loved watching Bob and Stevie (Gallacher) play, and you could always rely upon him to send some hilarious or mischievous messages even though we all knew he was fighting the most horrible of illnesses.”

“Stevie and Doddie collaborated on many fund-raising initiatives through their respective Foundations, and I am delighted that now Bob also has a desire to get involved and contribute in the fight to find a cure for MND.”

Related topics:Bob MacIntyreDoddie WeirMNDScotland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.