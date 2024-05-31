Bob MacIntyre shines at RBC Canadian Open as dad's appearance as caddy makes huge difference

Bob MacIntyre enjoyed time with his father on the course in Hamilton.

Scot is clubhouse leader after his second round in PGA Tour event

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre credited having his dad Dougie as caddie for his impressive form at the RBC Canadian Open.

The Ryder Cup winner, so far bogey-free, followed up Thursday’s 64 with a 66 to post a 10-under total and take the early clubhouse lead at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club. That was three better than overnight leader David Skinns after the Englishman could manage only a one-over 71, nine strokes worse than his opening round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MacIntyre is currently without a regular caddie and his father flew out on Sunday to carry for him this week. The Scot said after the events of last week, when news emerged PGA Tour pro Grayson Murray had taken his own life hours after walking off the course, meant he was determined to enjoy the rare opportunity with his dad.

“We were walking up the last and he said, ‘I think I might need to start negotiating a wage this week,” said MacIntyre in his post-round interview. “It’s an experience for both of us. He’s done a good job so far. It’s good for the two of us, it’s taken my mind completely off the game of golf. After the news of last week things are a lot bigger than the game of golf. We are human beings and I’ve put my dad on the bag and we are just trying to enjoy it as much as we can because we don’t know how much longer we have got of that.

“There has been zero expectation as there’s been a lot going on this week. I came out here, put my dad on the bag and tried to play smart golf, missing on the right side and I have done that so far. I’ve had a shot wherever I’ve missed it and had a chance to get up and down. I’m playing solidly enough and happy with the first two days.” I’m just trying to get into position for the weekend.”