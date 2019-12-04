Bob MacIntyre sets sights on Omega Dubai Desert Classic win

Bob MacIntyre has his sights set on landing a maiden European Tour win by emulating two of his fellow Scots in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic early next year.

The recently-crowned Rookie of the Year has been added to a star-studded cast for the event at the Emirates Golf Club on 23-26 January.

It will be MacIntyre’s debut in the tournament held on the Majlis Course, where Stephen Gallacher recorded back-to-back title triumphs in 2013 and 2014.

Prior to that, Colin Montgomerie also got his hands on the iconic coffee pot trophy in 1996 at the same venue.

“This year really couldn’t have gone much better,” said MacIntyre, who recorded seven top-10 finishes, including a tie for sixth on his major debut in The Open at Royal Portrush.

“I’ve come close to winning on a few occasions, which has been a great experience. I learned a lot each time and feel it is just a matter of time until I put it all together and win. If that were to be in Dubai, it would be amazing.

“The Scots have a pretty good record there, so I’d love to follow on from Stephen and Colin by putting my name on the trophy, too.”

MacIntyre joins defending champion Bryson DeChambeau in the field, as well as other former winners in Gallacher, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sergio Garcia, Haotong Li, Henrik Stenson and Danny Willett.

In addition, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter, Matt Wallace and Lee Westwood are all set to tee up in the 31st edition of the event.

