Refreshed and raring to go again after chilling out and playing shinty during an enjoyable spell at home in Oban, Bob MacIntyre is aiming to use a first trip to the Land of the Rising Sun to implement a plan to stop him from overheating on the golf course.

Bob MacIntyre shows his disappointment during last month's Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa at Muthaiga Golf Club. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

The 26-year-old is among six Scots teeing up in the ISPS Handa Championship, which starts on Thursday at PGM Ishioka Golf Club in Japan, as the DP World Tour swings back into action following a three-week break.

It’s the first leg of a two-event Far East Swing, with the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis next up before the circuit hits mainland Europe for the first time, starting with MacIntyre’s title defence in the DS Automobiles Italian Open at the beginning of next month.

The left-hander will be looking for another strong performance at Marco Simone Golf Club, where he held off both Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy to land a second tour win last September, to boost his hopes of being back there for a Ryder Cup debut later in the year.

And, in a bid to give himself the best opportunity of making Luke Donald’s team, MacIntyre has been working with his team on coming up with a way of trying to get a bad hole out of his system as quick as possible and not still have steam coming out of his ears for prolonged periods.

“I’m trying not to worry as much,” he said. “There are little things we are doing within my team to battle the outcome. It’s just about committing to what you are doing and not worrying about it. Just commit to every shot and hope it’s good.

“This will be the first week of doing something slightly different during tournament rounds. I’ll let you know how it is going by the results. I’m sure you’ll be able to see how the attitude is on the golf course.

“It’s not easy at all to put it into play, but you have to try. It’s just a grading of how my attitude and temperature is with each shot, each hole, because I get hot and it carries on to the next hole and it causes me serious problems in a round of golf. Just trying to cut out the mental mistakes.”

In his most recent outing, MacIntyre had a title triumph in his sights heading into the final round of the Magical Kenya Open before having to settle for a share of seventh spot behind Spaniard Jorge Campillo at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

“Kenya was probably the best I had been tee to green for a couple of years,” he said of that effort. “The putter wasn’t quite there but we have done some good work over the break on that. Hopefully it shows this week.

“It’s about building momentum, confidence. Last year I felt that I wasn’t playing great, changed coaches, started playing well but wasn’t getting the results and I started doubting. Feel like I’ve been playing well, have taken a break, hopefully come back refreshed and ready to go.”

Richie Ramsay, Calum Hill, David Law, Scott Jamieson and Grant Forrest have also made the long journey for an event that sees two-time Open champion Ernie Els make a rare DP World Tour appearance.