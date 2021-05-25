Bob MacIntyre secures US Open spot at Torrey Pines

Bob MacIntyre in action during the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images.

The Scottish No 1 was among 24 players handed full exemptions for the event on 17-20 June through being in the top 60 in the world rankings after the US PGA Championship.

It will be MacIntyre’s second appearance in the tournament, having finished just outside the top 50 on his debut at Winged Foot last September.

Major champions Adam Scott and Bubba Watson joined world No 46 MacIntyre on the list, as did Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood, who were US Open runners-up in 2017 and 2018.

Other players who earned full exemptions through the world rankings included Dundee-based Scot Victor Perez, European No 1 Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick and Matt Wallace.

South African duo Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Garric Higgo have also secured spots in the San Diego event, as have Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Russell Henley, Max Homa, Matt Jones, Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak, Matt Kuchar, K.H. Lee, Carlos Ortiz, and Kevin Streelman.

Three other players earned exemptions based on their performances on other professional tours.

Wade Ormsby was the top finisher on the 2020 Asian Tour Final Order of Merit, Brad Kennedy earned his spot as the top finisher on the 2020 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Final Order of Merit while Wilco Nienaber is currently the leading player on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit.

In addition, the top 10 aggregate point earners, who are otherwise not exempt, in a three-event European Tour Qualifying Series will earn places in the US Open.

