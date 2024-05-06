Bob MacIntyre has secured his spot in next week’s PGA Championship, the season’s second men’s major, at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville.

It was mission accomplished for the Oban man through staying inside the world’s top 100 at the time of Monday’s cut-off point for the PGA of America event.

Members of last year’s Ryder Cup teams in Rome secured spots if they met that particular criteria and the Scot made it comfortably by sitting 84th in the global standings.

Bob MacIntyre owill be making his fifth successive appearance in the PGA Championship afer securing a spot in next week's event at Valhalla. Picture: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images.

Even if he’d not made the Ryder Cup and helped Europe win back the trophy at Marco Simone Golf Club, the left-hander would also have booked his ticket to Kentucky off a PGA Championship points list that has been running since straight after last year’s event won by Brooks Koepka at Oak Hill.

It will be MacIntyre’s fifth appearance in the Wanamaker Trophy tournament, having made the cut in his first three starts in it before missing the cut 12 months ago.

He’s heading into this edition with Edinburgh man Scott Carmichael on his bag, having linked up with him in last week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Carmichael had previously worked for Richie Ramsay.

MacIntyre, who agonisingly missed the cut by a shot in last week’s The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas, is in South Carolina this week for the Myrtle Beach Classic.