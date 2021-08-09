Bob MacIntyre secures invitation for Wyndham Championship on PGA Tour

Bob MacIntyre in action during the FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Picture: Dylan Buell/Getty Images.

The Scottish No 1 has played in 12 events on the US circuit in its wraparound 2020-21 season on the strength of his world ranking.

As a non-PGA Tour member, he hadn’t been able to secure any FedEx Cup points, but is now set to appear on that list.

In tying for 15th in the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, he surpassed the threshold for Special Temporary Membership.

Having finished in the top 12 in both The Masters and The Open, MacIntyre sits second behind Will Zalatoris on a list for non-members.

The 25-year-old Scot can’t force his way into the FedEx Cup Play-Offs, but another big finish in the Wyndham Championship can secure his PGA Tour status for next season.

“I’m enjoying my golf just now,” said MacIntyre, who is pushing hard to be on Padraig Harrington’s Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits next month. “I’m playing well and I’ve just got to let it happen.”

Reflecting on his effort in Memphis, where he broke par in all four rounds, he added: “I played solid enough all week. I putted great in the final round other than one putt on the ninth but, overall, the golf has been good.

“I’ve been in play all the time. I probably hit one bad tee shot all week and I got punished for it, but, other than that, I felt that I played really well.”

From the other side of the Atlantic, MacInytyre was keeping a close eye on the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews over the weekend as his Bounce Sport stablemate, Grant Forrest, joined him as a first-time European Tour winner.

“Brilliant,” he said of that success. “If I’m not winning, I hope another Scot wins. They were all jockeying for position on Saturday night. I didn’t message any of them, I just left them to it.

“If it wasn’t Grant, it was looking like it was going to be Calum Hill. If it wasn’t Calum, it was looking like it was going to be Davy Law.

“Scottish golf is in as good a spot as it’s been in a long time."

A message from the Editor: