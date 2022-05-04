Bob MacIntyre says Saudi golf cash is 'obscene money to be throwing at sport'

Bob MacIntyre walks with Lee Westwood during the third round of The Masters in April. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Lee Westwood, one of MacIntyre’s playing partners in the opening two rounds of this week’s Betfred British Masters, has requested a release from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to play in the inaugural $25 million event at the Centurion Club near St Albans next month.

So, too, has fellow Englishman Richad Bland, who is the defending champion at The Belfry after breaking his duck at the 478th attempt at the same venue last year, but MacIntyre, who, in comparison to that duo, is just starting out in his career, isn’t interested in being part of the Saudi-backed series.

“I won't be there, simple as that,” said the Oban man, speaking as he prepared to spearhead a 12-strong Scottish contingent in the second Betfred British Masters being hosted by Danny Willett at the Sutton Coldfield veue.

Speaking last week, Open champion Collin Morikawa said he was motivated by winning majors, not winning money, and MacIntyre echoed that view.

“I'm just starting out in my career,” added the 25-year-old. “I'm playing on both sides of the planet - America and DP World. So I'm in a great spot. I'm enjoying my golf. “

The first seven LIV Golf International Series events will all offer $25m prize pots, with $20m in individual prize-money as well as $5m for the top three teams. A season-ending eighth tournament will take the format of a team championship with a $50m purse.

Admitting it had been the first time he’d been asked about the riches on offer, MacIntyre said: “There's crazy, crazy money getting thrown at it. If you ask me, it's obscene money to be throwing at sport. There's only so much money that a human needs.

“So, for me right now, I'm comfortable. I've got a house, a home, my family is healthy. I've got a car I can drive. I have clothes I can put on and I can still treat myself and my family. What do I need? Just now, I'm as happy as I can be in the life of Robert MacIntyre.”

MacIntyre, who was thrilled to be in the same team as Scotland midfielder John McGinn in the pro-am on Wednesday, smiled when he was asked about someone paying around £12,000 at the Stephen Gallacher Foundation dinner in Edinburgh last week to play golf with him at Loch Lomond.

“Absolute madness,” he said of that. “I get when you do well in sport, especially the recognition that you get, I'm out there playing with John McGinn, I was nervous today playing with him and when you get talking to him, he is nervous to play with me or play in events. It's just different. People think you're something that you're not. They expect you to be something special. But, at the end of the day, we use the same toilet.”