Scot secures spot in 2025 event afrer securing share of eighth spot in PGA of America major

Bob MacIntyre savours 'great week' after eagle finish in 106th PGA Championship
Bob MacIntyre described his 72nd-hole eagle as his “reward” for staying patient as he secured a top-ten finish in the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla.
The Oban man set out in the closing circuit with his sights set on becoming the first Scot to land a men’s major title since Paul Lawrie in the 1999 Open at Carnoustie.
A bogey at the second hole left him on the back foot early on in the battle for the Wanamaker Trophy and he dropped from joint-11th to a share of 18th after another dropped shot at the 15th.
But, after almost holing his second shot, MacIntyre signed off in style for holing an eagle putt from just over ten feet, closing with a 70 for a 13-under-par total. He finished in a tie for eighth behind first-time major winner Xander Schauffele, securing his spot in next year’s PGA of America event in the process.
“It was a great week,” admitted the Scot. “First time I feel like I've really been in a major championship going into a final round. I didn't quite have my best stuff today, but it was solid in the stuff that I've been working on, and more personally and almost emotionally it really worked.
“I stayed patient, kind of got my reward, and it's just so pleasing to see that I can stay in the fight and you don't know what can happen at the end. I got my reward.”
The 27-year-old, who has now recorded three top-ten finishes in just 13 major starts, enjoyed talking through his stunning last hole in the season’s second major.
“I had nothing going,” he said. “I felt like I was always outside a birdie chance or always kind of chasing my tail. I stood on the 18th tee and Mike [Burrow, his caddie} said, two good swings and let's just get this thing done.
“Hit a good tee shot. I was between clubs, and I had been hitting the rescue so far all week and it was perfect and it was a cutty rescue, and it was too much club, but Mike was like, just cut it, just make sure this cuts, because it's too much club.
“When I hit it, it came off exactly how I pictured it, and then when I seen the crowd kind of standing up I thought that could go in the hole and it was just a nice way to finish with a nice putt.”
