Bob MacIntyre, Richie Ramsay, Grant Forrest impress at Qatar Masters

Bob MacIntyre is aiming to get “aggressive” in his rookie season on the European Tour as he bids to turn a string of consistent performances into a title challenge.

The 22-year-old from Oban joined compatriots Richie Ramsay and Grant Forrest in making a promising start in the Qatar Masters in Doha. Ramsay took pride of place among 11 Scots with a four-under 68 to sit a shot behind the leaders, Spaniard Adri Arnaus and South African Justin Walters.

After starting eagle-birdie then moving to five-under, Ramsay shared the lead before dropping shots at his 16th and 17th but finished with a birdie-4. Earlier, fellow European Tour rookies MacIntyre and Forrest had carded matching 69s in testing conditions to sit joint-tenth.

MacIntyre’s effort, which contained six birdies, put him on course to make it to the weekend for the eighth event in a row and ninth in his ten starts since securing a card as a Challenge Tour graduate.

“I’ve made eight out of nine cuts, but have gone backwards at the weekend,” the left-hander told SkySportsGolf. “Why am I doing that? I feel I am getting negative looking at leaderboards.

“Hopefully I can get another solid round tomorrow then I’m just going to get aggressive. I’m not here just to make cuts. It’s my job, so I’ve got to get on with it and realistically win.”

Two-time winner Paul Lawrie struggled with his back and a “very dodgy” putter as he had to settle for an 80, but Sam Locke battled to a 74.