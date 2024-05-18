Scot still in major mix as Xander Schauffele leads at halfway stage at Valhalla

Bob MacIntyre said he was “really annoyed” after a lengthy wait for a ruling contributed to a bogey-bogey finish for the Scot in the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla.

After adding a 69 to his opening 66, the Oban man is sitting joint-11th on seven under par, five shots behind leader Xander Schauffele, at the halfway stage in the season’s second major in Louisville.

“Yeah, it was solid until the last two holes,” said MacIntyre of four under for the day before dropping shots at both the eighth and ninth after starting at the tenth. “Took them 25 minutes to get a ruling, and I've come out from the ruling and it's pitch black.

Bob MacIntyre pictured during the second round of the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“It's just really annoyed me. To finish the way I finished is really not good when I'm right in the golf tournament. Now I'm kind of behind the 8-ball trying to fight back.”

Describing what had happened with the ruling, he added: “I was just trying to find out where my nearest point of relief if I dropped it and it was casual water and I just needed to know where my nearest point of relief was, and the guy didn't know so we had to get a second guy.

“It just took longer than it needed to, and I just lost all momentum. Hadn't swung a golf club in 25 minutes. Probably two bad swings, the worst shot I've hit all week on the par-3 eighth. I suppose we just get on with it.”

MacIntyre has now made 12 cuts in 13 major appearances and, having produced his best golf for some time over the first two days, is excited to be in the mix over the weekend.

“I'm not turning up here trying to just take part and be a number,” he said. “I'm trying to win the major. If I'm in it, I'm trying to win it. I was in a great position. I'm still in a decent position.

“But I've just given two shots to the field. I was in a good spot there, and yeah, just sore to finish the way I finished.”

After adding a 68 to his first-day 62, Schauffele leads by a shot from 2020 Open champion Collin Morikawa, with Sahith Theegala a further stroke back.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who was arrested before his second round, sits just three shots off the lead after a 66, admitting he’d started his “warm up by doing some stretching in a jail cell”.