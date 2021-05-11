Bob MacIntyre raring to go again after being 'shut off from world' in Oban pad

Bob MacIntyre smiles during a practice round during previews ahead of the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry. PIcture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

“It’s great, the signal for the phone from my house, other than the wifi, is horrific as Stoddy (Iain Stoddart, his manager) will say,” said the 24-year-old, smiling as he stood behind the 18th green at The Belfry, venue for this week’s Betfred British Masters.

“No-one can get in touch with me! It’s brilliant, there’s days when I hardly look at the phone. I’ll just chill, look at the view, play a bit of Playstation.”

MacIntyre, who is the highest-ranked player at the Ryder Cup venue in an event being hosted by Danny Willett, was talking about how he’d spent some time off at home following a hectic run of six events in eight weeks in the US.

During that time, he topped a group that included world No 1 Dustin Johnson in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas and tied for 12th on his Masters debut, securing a return visit to Augusta National in the process.

The young Scot is enjoying all the attention he is currently receiving at tournaments, but, at the same time, being able to escape it occasionally and switch off is something he will always cherish.

“Chilling, yes, a week and half when I didn’t touch a golf club,” he replied to being asked what he’d been up to since returning from his longest stretch of events on the PGA Tour. “In fact, they were still in their travel case.

“Just spend time with family, friends, had the boys round one night for dinner and a few beers. Just being normal, just being me at home. I try to get back to normality as soon as I can. With this lifestyle, it’s hard, but, as soon as I’m home, it’s nice to shut off from the world.

“It's brilliant. My mum brings me back down to earth with a bang every time I go home. It will never change. I get treated the same way my sisters get treated. There's no special treatment, same with my pals.

“I try and live the life of a 24-year-old guy, not the life of someone that's trying to achieve great things in the game of golf. I try and be normal, as hard as it can be at times. Obviously there are things I have to sacrifice, but I still enjoy life with my pals, pick up a shinty stick now and again and be myself, that's the way I'll always be.”

MacIntyre spearheads a 10-strong caledonian contingent for a Wednesday start at the Sutton Coldfield venue, where Sam Torrance created one of the Ryder Cup’s iconic moments after holing the winning putt in the 1985 edition before leading Europe to victory in 2002.

“I’ve not really got any memories of it,” admitted MacIntyre, who is paying his first visit for an event that marks the start of double points being up for grabs in the battle to make this year’s Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits in September.

“I’ve seen a few little clips, but never seen it that well. I watched last year’s event (the UK Championship) because it was one of the first when everyone was back playing.

“Yesterday was pretty much the first time I’d seen a lot of the holes. It’s in great nick. It’s a little soft in the fairways and rough but the greens are absolutely perfect.

“Yesterday it was playing monstrous. Some people said it was a short golf course and yesterday I pitched up and was hitting 5-woods and stuff into par-4s.

“With the wind up in this direction, I hit a drive and then a 5-wood into the green at 18. It’s playing very long and it’s soft, there’s not much run.”

MacIntyre is heading back across the Atlantic on Sunday for next week’s US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, but is returning to Europe for two events in between that and the US Open at Torrey Pines.

“I would have kept playing after the Masters, but my body was tired, I was lethargic, I just needed some time to reset. I could have spent another two weeks. I felt now was the right time to get things moving again,” said the world No 45.

“I’ve got the US PGA after this week then Denmark (Made in HimmerLand) and Germany (Porsche European Open), if everything goes according to plan.

“America is still there. I only have 12 events in the States to get that temporary status and I think I’ve got five left and that can include majors and WGCs. I’ve got to do well in the big events.

“I love playing. This (the European Tour) is where I started and I’m happy to come back for these events.

“I did well in Denmark and Germany (finishing runner-up in both events) two years ago and that is one of the reasons I am playing in those events.

“Normally when you travel to the States, you would then take a week off after coming to the home, but I’ve got fond memories of both golf courses - I felt I should have won on both of them. I also did well in this event two years ago, just at a different venue (Hillside, where he shared second place).

“When I came back from the States, I felt a little bit heavy (laughing), just for obvious reasons, having eaten too much out there. But we had some time off there and put some work in, more physically than anything else, and I feel in a good place.”

Stephen Gallacher and Marc Warren both return from spells out injured in an event that also features Calum Hill, Grant Forrest, David Law, Scott Jamieson, Richie Ramsay, Connor Syme and David Drysdale.

