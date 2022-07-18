Bob MacIntyre puts break on hold for Hillside return in Cazoo Classic

The Oban man left the 150th Open at St Andrews, where he tied for 34th to pick up close to $69,000, low on energy after playing four events in a row.

But, before taking some time off to recharge his batteries, he’s in action again this week in the Cazoo Classic on the Lancashire coast.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his last trip to Hillside, MacIntyre tied for second in the Betfred British Masters in 2019, providing the springboard for him to be crowned as DP World Tour Rookie of the Year.

Bob MacIntyre in acion during the final round of the 150th Open at St Andrews. Picture: Ian Rutherford.

“That's the reason I'm playing it,” he said. “It doesn't fit in the schedule perfectly. But it's a golf course I've got great memories of. It's a place I like. We'll go down there, give it our best shot.”

The left-hander made the cut in a major for the tenth time at St Andrews and, buoyed by a closing 68 that included two eagles, he is looking to kick on in the second half of the season.

“This is four events on the spin I've played,” he said. “I've got to work out what to do from here. But I need a break.

“I've played quite a lot of golf in the last week. Some's been good, some bad, but it's definitely going in the right direction.”

That also applies to the world rankings, having climbed back into the top 100 after the season’s final major, while The Open also carried FedEx Cup points.

“I'm sure I'm in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 100 percent now,” he said of a potential route to securing a PGA Tour card for next season.

“But obviously the alliance (between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour) has been good and next year we've got ten spots to get a PGA Tour card.

“That looks like it's going to fit in ahead of the Korn Ferry Tour guys, so we'll work that out.”