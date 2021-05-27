Bob MacIntyre pleased not to have made 'enemy' of his old caddie

Bob MacIntyre has a laugh with Greg Milne, his caddie at the time, and coach David Burns during a practice round for the 148th Open Championshipat Royal Portrush in 2019. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

MacIntyre admitted it had been “one of the hardest decisions I've ever made in my life” when he stopped working with Milne after the two youngsters had gelled at the start of his professional career.

“But it's my job and my business,” said the 24-year-old of taking that step to link up with Fifer Mike Thomson for the first time at last year’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob MacIntyre and current caddie Mike Thomson during the recent Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Milne now works for Englishman Jordan Smith, and it was plain to see that the young Irishman and MacIntyre still get on well as they laughed and joked on the practice putting green during the recent Betfred British Masters at The Belfry.

“It's just the way I try to do things,” said MacIntyre. “I don't try to make enemies, most people don't, and me and Greg worked brilliantly together but I just needed a little change and Greg understood that.

“The two of us have so much respect for each other and who knows down the line we might come back together.”

With Thomson at his side, MacIntyre landed his maiden European Tour win in the Cyprus Showdown last November and has climbed from 89th to 46th in the world rankings.

“He has the same attitude as me and everyone around me, Stoddy [Iain Stoddart, his manager], my parents, everybody. We're not scared to take anyone on and Mike's the same.”

A message from the Editor: