Scot boosts hopes of playing in upcoming signature event on US circuit with strong Mexico Open show

Bob MacIntyre picks up $283,000 for first top-ten finish as PGA Tour card holder
Bob MacIntyre jumped to 86th, a climb of 72 spots, in the FedEx Cup standings and is up to 66th from 71st in the world rankings after recording a first top-ten finish since securing his PGA Tour card.
The Oban man ended up in a tie for sixth behind American Jake Knapp in the Mexico Open at Vidanta after signing off with a two-under-par 69 for a 13-under total.
After covering the opening 15 holes in the final round in three under, MacIntyre was tied for third before dropping shots at both the 16th and 17th holes, having found greenside bunkers each time.
That meant he’d dropped into a tie for eighth by the time he reached the 18th tee, but, after finding the heart of the green at the par 5 with his approach, a solid two-putt birdie to finish capped an encouraging week for the Ryder Cup man.
The effort earned MacIntyre a cheque for $283,500, having finished just outside the top 50 in his first outing of the season on the US circuit in the Sony Open before then missing the cut in The American Express, Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open.
This performance has boosted the 27-year-old’s hopes of securing a start in the upcoming Arnold Palmer Invitational, one of the circuit’s signature events, at Bay Hill in Orlando, where MacIntyre is now based.
Spots in that will go to the top five on that list after this week’s Cognizant Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, where the Scot is being joined on this occasion by Ryder Cup team-mate Rory McIlroy.
MacIntyre will certainly head into that assignment with a spring in his step, having ranked third in strokes gained off the tee in Mexico with 4.13 while he was 15th for approach shots with 3.48.
Knapp, a former bouncer, landed his breakthrough victory by two shots from Finland’s Sami Valimaki after closing with a 71 to finish on 19 under par.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.