Bob MacIntyre pairs up with dad once more - but both will have clubs in hand

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster

Golf Specialist

Comment
Published 26th Aug 2024, 12:00 BST
Duo will play together at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

They teamed up to win the  RBC Canadian Open earlier in the year and now Bob MacIntyre and his dad Dougie are set to join forced in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

But, instead of caddying duties, Dougie will be playing himself on this occasion as he partners the Scottish No 1 in the DP World Tour pro-am at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

"I'm incredibly thrilled to play with my dad in the team event," said MacIntyre, who was introduced to the game by his dad at Glencruitten Golf Club in Oban, where Dougie is the head greenkeeper. "For us to play together on a proper championship at the Home of Golf is just amazing.

Bob MacIntyre will partner his dad Dougie once more.Bob MacIntyre will partner his dad Dougie once more.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"It was a very special moment for us when dad was on the bag in Canada and we won. Now we can see what we can do together with clubs in both our hands."

The MacIntyres are the second father and son pairing confirmed for the event on 3-6 October after it was announced last week that Rory McIlroy will be teeing up again with his dad, Gerry.

After becoming the first home player since Colin Montgomerie in 1999 to win the Genesis Scottish Open, having achieved that feat in at The Renaissance Club in July, MacIntyre will also bidding to land a first Scottish success in the Individual event in the Dunhill Links since 2005, when Montgomerie was also the winner.

